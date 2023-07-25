Bye Bye Robot Expands Poster Collection

Bye Bye Robot is expanding its line of Star Trek posters, adding a new series of Impressionist-style pieces by Jeff Foster. A California painter and illustrator, Foster has kicked off his “Impressions of the Future” series with “Exploration” and “Hunting for Prey.” As StarTrek.com readers can see from the photos, “Exploration” offers a striking interpretation of the Enterprise traversing a background of bright yellow, orange and blue. “Hunting for Prey,” on the other hand, features a trio of Klingon Birds-of-Prey against a foreboding, nebula-bursting star field vividly rendered in deep red, orange and black/blue.