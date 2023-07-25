Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Jul 6, 2012

    Bye Bye Robot Expands Poster Collection

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Bye Bye Robot is expanding its line of Star Trek posters, adding a new series of Impressionist-style pieces by Jeff Foster. A California painter and illustrator, Foster has kicked off his “Impressions of the Future” series with “Exploration” and “Hunting for Prey.” As StarTrek.com readers can see from the photos, “Exploration” offers a striking interpretation of the Enterprise traversing a background of bright yellow, orange and blue. “Hunting for Prey,” on the other hand, features a trio of Klingon Birds-of-Prey against a foreboding, nebula-bursting star field vividly rendered in deep red, orange and black/blue.

    “Exploration” and “Hunting for Prey” each measure 18”x24” and come on high-quality, heavyweight 100-pound acid-free paper. The posters cost $25 each; click HERE to purchase. Also, the posters will be available at the Creation Entertainment Official Star Trek Convention next month in Las Vegas.

