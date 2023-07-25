Attack Wing: Wave 29 -- Muratas Expansion Pack Preview

The Xindi Fleet is now complete as the ruthless Xindi-Reptilian’s join the battle.

This month, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 29 -- and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, concluding with the Murtas Expansion Pack.

The Muratas is a Xindi-Reptilian Warship. These powerful starships are well-armed and equipped with thermal chambers in order to provide enough heat to maintain the energy of the cold-blooded Xindi-Reptilians. Compared to the generic reptilian warship, the Muratas gains a Weapon Upgrade slot and a Shield. When attacking, the Muratas may disable one Active Shield to re-roll up to 2 attack dice. Displaying the cold-blooded Xindi-Reptilian spirit, the Muratas is going to ensure they deal maximum damage to their enemies.

Dolim is the Xindi-Reptilian Captain in this Expansion Pack. A Skill Level 8 Captain, Dolim allows you to treat any of the Crew or Tech Upgrade slots on your Upgrade Bar as Weapon Upgrade slots during the Gather Forces step. Additionally, all of your Weapon Upgrades cost -1 SP (-5 SP max).

Degra is a Skill Level 4 Captain that allows you to gain +1 attack die (+2 attack dice if the attack is made with a Xindi Weapon Upgrade) when attacking with a Secondary Weapon Upgrade. The Murtas Expansion Pack offers you the choice between two Captains, each adding their own special ability.

The Xindi-Reptilians are the kind of opponents who will shoot first and ask questions later. This trait is demonstrated by the Elite Talent, Patience is for the Dead. At the start of the Combat Phase, before any ships have attacked, you may discard this card to attack before all other ships. You cannot roll any defense dice during the round that you use this ability. Although it comes at a price (not being able to roll defense dice), being able to attack before any other ship is an amazing ability that can cripple an opponent before they have a chance to react.

Particle Beam Weapon can fire at Range 1-3 and adds +1 to the ship’s Primary Weapon Value. While it may only be used on a Xindi ship, you can be sure to see this as part of many Xindi Fleets to boost their firepower.