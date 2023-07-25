Anton Yelchin Lines Up His Next Film

Anton Yelchin has his next project. The actor, Star Trek's new Chekov, recently wrapped production on the Star Trek sequel and, according to Deadline.com, he'll move right on to Only Lovers Left Alive. Indie favorite Jim Jarmusch is set to direct the film, which will follow the centuries-long romance between a pair of star-crossed vampires. Yelchin joins a cast that also includes Tom Hiddleston, Tilda Swinton, John Hurt and Mia Wasikowska.

Yelchin will begin work on Only Lovers Left Alive later this summer. The young actor has also completed Odd Thomas, based on the Dean Koontz story, which will be released next May.