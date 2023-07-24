Andrew Robinson Reflects On In the Pale Moonlight

Extrapolating what I could from the script, I knew Doctor Bashir was fascinated with him, as the rumor was that Garak was a spy. Garak’s situation was interesting to me, because he was a highly suspect presence due to Bajor’s history with Cardassia.

Essentially, I had to make up a story for myself [laughs]. That’s when I started writing about Garak, because I had to make up his backstory and create this world called Cardassia. I started there, and I assumed that he was a spy. Even though there was no mention of the Obsidian Order at that point, I knew that he was not what he seemed to be. I had to make up a history for him that I could hold on to while I played this very affable, very cultured, friendly, and curious man.

Were any elements of the backstory that you created ever emerge in later episodes?

AR: No, no. Where it did come out was in a book I ended up writing about Garak, called A Stitch in Time. I was very proud of that book, because it turned out that I was so in sync with the character that a lot of the stuff I wrote for myself from my own imagination ended up being accurate. It was in the direction that DS9’s writers were going with the character. I’ve never had another experience like that in my acting career. Playing Garak was unique and life-changing in so many ways.

The incredible chemistry your character had with Alexander Siddig’s Doctor Bashir is still evident to this day, as those who’ve seen you in his Sid City virtual chats can attest. In what ways, if any, is your real life friendship similar to the one seen on-screen?

AR: Well, it really isn’t. Garak was a mentor, the voice of experience. In a sense, he was indirectly mentoring Bashir and giving the doctor an education about how things work. Whereas, with Sid and I, Sid is an incredibly bright man. I learn as much from him as he does from me, if anything. It’s a friendship of the heart. He’s a beautiful guy, and the two of us really do enjoy each others’ company.

The other thing is, I think part of my friendship with Sid relies upon the fact that it was because of him that I got the job. They hired me for one episode, and if there had been no chemistry exhibited between us, it wouldn’t have gone any farther. They were looking for a storyline, for a relationship for Doctor Bashir in the series. When they saw that we had a really wonderful, sort of oddball, but kind of classic relationship between mentor and mentee, they sort of picked it up from there and went forward.

There are also quite a few fans who see Garak and Bashir’s bond as extending beyond mere friendship.

AR: [laughs] I know! The fan-fiction is hot!

Was this something you were conscious of while the series was in production?

AR: No, because it was like this thing that gradually grew. Maybe a few years into the show, when I started going to conventions, that’s when I realized that there was the whole thing that was going on.