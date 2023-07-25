An Ode to Star Trek's Biobed

I'd be more than happy to see something like this developed sooner rather than later -- for personal reasons.Journey back with me to the year 2004: the iPhone hasn't been invented yet, George W. Bush is President of the United States, and I've had what feels like a bad case of gas for three days running. Nothing helps, not even the over-the-counter gas-relief solution I bought at a drugstore. I decide to head to an urgent care clinic in the hopes that a doctor can prescribe me some sort of prescription-strength anti-gas medication that will alleviate my discomfort.During the course of the examination, the doctor gently pats my stomach on the lower right, and the pain spikes. "Ow," I say. His brow furrows, and he gently pats me again. "Ow!" He frowns."I'm sending you to x-ray," he says, and directs me to the medical imaging center across the street from the urgent care clinic. The technician meets me at the door to the x-ray room and ushers me in. After a few minutes, I'm sent back to the clinic’s exam room.Not very long after, the doctor returns. "Your x-rays were inconclusive," he says, "I want you to go get a CT scan." Once again, I walk across the street to a different section of the medical imaging center, where another technician directs me to lay down before activating the scanner.It seems like I've only just gotten back to the exam room when the doctor returns again with a large envelope. "Did you drive yourself here?" he asks, with a note of incredulity in his voice. I nod. "You have appendicitis." He hands me the envelope. "Here are all your charts and scans. Drive to the hospital. They're waiting for you. GO NOW!"The hospital turned out to be fairly close, the surgical staff was indeed waiting for me, and everything turned out fine; I have the small scar to prove it. I also learned a lesson, and though it isn't directly applicable to me anymore, I'm happy to pass it on to others: if you get something that feels like bad gas that won't go away, and the lower right part of your stomach starts to hurt, go to the emergency room! Appendicitis, just like a starship's emergency destruct system, only has to be armed once to cause an irrevocable disaster.