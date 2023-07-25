Aldrich & Sterling: Guest to Guest Interview

Rhonda Aldrich and Maury Sterling have a few things in common. First, they’re both Star Trek guest stars. She played Madeline, Dixon Hill's secretary, in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes "The Big Goodbye," Manhunt" and "Clues," while he portrayed the telepathic humanoid Tarquin in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode, "Exile." Now, they’re co-starring in Mayakovsky and Stalin, a new play by poet-playwright Murray Mednick. The show – which will end its run on August 19 at the Lounge Theater in Los Angeles -- is a dramatic character study incorporating historical footage and photos to explore two distantly connected relationships: Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin (Sterling) and his wife, Nadya, and Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky and his married lover and “muse,” Lilya Brik. Aldrich plays Lilya’s mother, Yelena. StarTrek.com invited Aldrich and Sterling to interview each other about their Trek experiences and Mayakovsky and Stalin, and they obliged….

Maury, would you agree that Trek is like 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon, that there are 100s of people who worked on the shows/movies, and it’s inevitable that – like us – many of those people will eventually connect? Maury, your overlaps include Alice Krige, James Cromwell, Chris Pine, Ray Walston, Elizabeth Dennehy…

Maury: Yes, I love how the Star Trek world connects so many people. And, thanks for showing me my connections! I actually just recently worked with Scott Bakula again, on an episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

Rhonda, who are some of the Trek people you worked with?

Rhonda: I worked with William Shatner on TJ Hooker. And, yes, I played a hooker. I worked with John Laroquette on Night Court -- also as a hooker! I've also worked with numerous actors from the entire Star Trek world in theater around L.A., particularly in my theater company, Antaeus. And now I get to work with you, who I loved on Homeland.