Admiral Red Shirt: Patriarchy on Trial in Star Trek: The Next Generation

[RELATED: A Guide to Star Trek’s Bad Admirals]

As we meet these Admiral Red Shirt characters, it becomes clear they’re very much the type of humans whom omnipotent space pest Q labeled as members of “a dangerous, savage child race” in the first episode “Encounter at Farpoint.” TNG’s pilot episode ends with Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the smart crew of the Enterprise-D demonstrating their non-violent problem-solving skills to Q. However, for the remainder of TNG, Patrick Stewart’s character has a special charge as leader of this galaxy-traveling starship to actively prove to John de Lancie’s Q — and to himself — that he can lead without resorting to the ugliness of violent, self-righteous patriarchy so ubiquitous in humanity.

The critique of patriarchy at the heart of TNG makes this 35-year old show perpetually one of my favorites. “We humans know our past,” Picard admits to Q in the trial scene, “even if we’re ashamed of it.” The shameful past to which Picard refers includes violent and destructive actions of powerful human leaders, such as selfish scientists, rogue military captains, and fanatical admirals, calling all the shots. Of course, human savagery does not completely exist in the past. Picard’s intellectualism, morality, and open mindedness serves as a foil to the very worst in stubborn patriarchy, which we encounter repeatedly in the 24th Century from flawed red-shirted Starfleet leaders like revenge-seeking Captain Benjamin Maxwell (“The Wounded”), authoritarian Captain Edward Jellico (“Chain of Command”), and inscrutable Admiral Alynna Nechayev (“Journey’s End”). When we include TNG’s critique of arrogant, selfish scientists like Kosinski (“Where No One Has Gone Before”), Bruce Maddox (“Measure of a Man”), and Kila Marr (“Silcon Avatar”), this show attacked patriarchal behavior hard, from start to finish.

The storm clouds of poor decision making by Admiral Red Shirt characters begin to gather in TNG’s first season. In “Too Short a Season,” 85-year old Admiral Mark Jameson consumes a reverse-aging drug to be at his “best” upon returning to the site of his worst decision decades before. He tried to “level the playing field,” by giving weapons to both sides of a conflict on Mordan IV which resulted in many bloody years of war. His return does not go well, but at least the governor allows Admiral Red Shirt Jameson to be buried on the planet of his greatest failure. In the extra weird Season 1 episode “Conspiracy,” Admirals Savar, Aaron, and Quinn are infected by a controlling alien parasite that wants to take over Starfleet. The conflict in these early episodes reflects the difficulty of challenging an admiral who’s been compromised. These Admiral Red Shirts don’t appear to answer to any superior officer except generalized Starfleet — they’re used to making and breaking the rules for their own ego and benefit. These episodes prepare us to distrust Admiral Red Shirts throughout TNG.