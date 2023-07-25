Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published May 21, 2017

    Admiral Archer and... Section 31 Agent Trip Tucker?

    Admiral Archer and... Section 31 Agent Trip Tucker?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Veteran Star Trek author Christopher L. Bennett will return to the fold once again with his latest adventure, Star Trek: Enterprise/Rise of the Federation: Patterns of Interference, due out late this summer from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. StarTrek.com is pleased to share the synopsis and an exclusive First Look at the Doug Drexler-created cover:

    The time has come to act. Following the destructive consequences of the Ware crisis, Admiral Jonathan Archer and Section 31 agent Trip Tucker now both attempt to change their institutions to prevent further such tragedies. Archer pushes for a Starfleet directive of noninterference, but he faces unexpected opposition from allies within the fleet—and unwelcome support from adversaries who wish to drive the Federation into complete isolationism. Meanwhile, Tucker plays a dangerous game against the corrupt leaders of the clandestine Section 31  hoping to bring down their conspiracy once and for all. But is he willing to jeopardize Archer's efforts—and perhaps the fate of an entire world—in order to win?

    Star Trek: Enterprise/Rise of the Federation: Patterns of Interference will run 304 pages, cost $7.99 and be available on or about August 29 in the mass market paperback and eBook formats. Go to amazon.com to pre-order it.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top