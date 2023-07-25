Admiral Archer and... Section 31 Agent Trip Tucker?

Veteran Star Trek author Christopher L. Bennett will return to the fold once again with his latest adventure, Star Trek: Enterprise/Rise of the Federation: Patterns of Interference, due out late this summer from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. StarTrek.com is pleased to share the synopsis and an exclusive First Look at the Doug Drexler-created cover:

The time has come to act. Following the destructive consequences of the Ware crisis, Admiral Jonathan Archer and Section 31 agent Trip Tucker now both attempt to change their institutions to prevent further such tragedies. Archer pushes for a Starfleet directive of noninterference, but he faces unexpected opposition from allies within the fleet—and unwelcome support from adversaries who wish to drive the Federation into complete isolationism. Meanwhile, Tucker plays a dangerous game against the corrupt leaders of the clandestine Section 31 hoping to bring down their conspiracy once and for all. But is he willing to jeopardize Archer's efforts—and perhaps the fate of an entire world—in order to win?

Star Trek: Enterprise/Rise of the Federation: Patterns of Interference will run 304 pages, cost $7.99 and be available on or about August 29 in the mass market paperback and eBook formats. Go to amazon.com to pre-order it.