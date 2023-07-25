Abrams, Burton Set For WWDC Sessions

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC, will have a definite Star Trek feel this year. Among those announced for lunchtime sessions are LeVar Burton and J.J. Abrams. This year’s conference will be held from June 11-15 in San Francisco. For those unfamiliar with WWDC, Apple hosts the event each year in order to unveil its new software and technologies for developers, and also to offer feedback sessions and hands-on labs.

In case you’re wondering, Burton’s session will be held on Wednesday, June 13 and is entitled “Technology and Storytelling: Making a Difference in the Digital Age.” Meanwhile, Abrams’ session is called “The Physics of Inspiration” and is scheduled for Friday, June 15.