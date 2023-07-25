A Look Back At 2012, Trek-style

Our weekly StarTrek.com polls typically generate tons of energetic debate and thousands of votes. However, no polls we did resulted in more debate or votes than when, in January and February, we gauged fan opinion as to which Star Trek captain was the most confident, most courageous, most decisive, most intelligent and most inspiring. Kirk was named most confident, Janeway was tabbed most courageous, Picard was deemed most decisive, most intelligent and most inspiring. Tabulating all the results, fans considered Picard the best Star Trek captain. Fans are STILL arguing over that one.