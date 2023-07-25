9 Things You Should Know About Marina Sirtis

"When I got cast, Gene Roddenberry said that it was his belief that by the 24th century mental health would be as important as physical health, and that you'd need a counselor on board a ship," Sirtis told the crowd at Star Trek: Mission New York in September 2016. "I think we need it sooner. We need it now. He felt and he was right, that it's as important as physical health.

A Memorable "Face"

It should suprise no one that Sirtis selected "Face of the Enemy" as her favorite Troi-centric episode. That's the one in which Troi was transformed into a Romulan. "I was really proud of that one," Sirtis told StarTrek.com in 2012. "That’s when they lost the big hair and the glamour makeup and the skintight spacesuit and put me into something that was really unattractive. They seemed to go, 'Oh, wow, yeah, we hired her because she’s an actress.' From then on, it seemed that my part got much better in terms of a variety of things. She wasn’t just decorative. She wasn’t just this nice, understanding person who was there to help everyone out when they had a problem. You saw different sides of her and, like I said, I think that episode of opened a lot of different boxes in the writers’ head."

She Only Played a Futuristic Space Traveler