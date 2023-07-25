7 Things You Should Know About Jolene Blalock

Blalock, in 2005 interview with StarTrek.com, responded to the question "What unique perspectives have you brought to T'Pol?" by saying, "You know what? They've given us so much space. As far as the feedback... no feedback is good feedback, right? But they have given us extreme space in developing these characters, which is absolutely needed... My situation is a little bit different because Vulcans have already been established, and that's been done brilliantly through Spock. So I can only hope to carry on that torch or put my little feet into those big shoes."

Beyond Star Trek