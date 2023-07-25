Published Jan 4, 2019
7 Things You Should Know About Jolene Blalock
Jolene Blalock, played T'Pol on Star Trek: Enterprise. But did you know these seven facts about Jolene Blalock...
A San Diego Girl
Blalock was born in San Diego on March 5, 1975. She is one of four children.
A Model Turned Actress
After starting out as a model, and achieving tremendous success at it, Blalock made the move into acting. Her first credit: an episode of the sitcom Veronica's Closet, which starred Kirstie Alley of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
In Spock's "Big Shoes"
Blalock, in 2005 interview with StarTrek.com, responded to the question "What unique perspectives have you brought to T'Pol?" by saying, "You know what? They've given us so much space. As far as the feedback... no feedback is good feedback, right? But they have given us extreme space in developing these characters, which is absolutely needed... My situation is a little bit different because Vulcans have already been established, and that's been done brilliantly through Spock. So I can only hope to carry on that torch or put my little feet into those big shoes."
Beyond Star Trek
The actress's post-Enterprise film and TV credits have included Stargate SG-1, Slow Burn, Starship Troopers 3: Marauder, House, 10 Items or Less, Legend of the Seeker, Sinners and Saints and Sex Tape. Blalock, in her guest shot on 10 Items or Less, played herself... attending a convention.
A Surprise Reunion
Blalock has kept a low-profile in recent years, especially on the Trek front. So it was a suprise to many when she joined her Enterprise co-stars and producer Brannon Braga for a sit-down reunion filmed for and included on the Enterprise Blu-ray extras.
A Logical Proposal
She has been married to Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino since 2003. She proposed to him while on vacation in Jamaica, and they married during that same trip. Blalock, Rapino and their kids live in L.A.
Supporting Make-A-Wish
Blalock participated in a black-tie fundraising event supporting the Los Angeles chapter of Make-A-Wish. Models and celebrities, including Blalock, Perrey Reeves and Michelle Alves joined several Make-A-Wish kids in walking a runway and modeling fashions from the BCBGMAXAZRIA label.