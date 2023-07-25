2014: A Preview of Star Trek Blu-rays

Here’s what we can confirm: Enterprise: Season Three will arrive on Blu-ray on January 7, while Enterprise: Season Four is scheduled for release on April 1. Season Three includes such memorable episodes as “Azati Prime,” “Similitude,” “Zero Hour” and the zombie Vulcan hour, “Impulse,” while Season Four’s highlights include “Home,” “Bound” (Orion girls!), the “In a Mirror, Darkly” two-parter, the “Borderland”/”Cold Station 12”/“The Augments” three-parter featuring Brent Spiner as Dr. Arik Soong, and the controversial series finale, “These Are the Voyages…” As always, the Blu-ray sets will include all of each season’s episodes, plus hours of new extra features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentaries and more.