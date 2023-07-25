Published Dec 30, 2013
2014: A Preview of Star Trek Blu-rays
Star Trek fans, in 2013, snapped up Blu-ray editions of Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Three, Season Four and Season Five, “The Best of Both Worlds,” “Redemption” and “Unification,” as well as Star Trek: Enterprise Season One and Season Two. So what’s on tap for 2014?
Here’s what we can confirm: Enterprise: Season Three will arrive on Blu-ray on January 7, while Enterprise: Season Four is scheduled for release on April 1. Season Three includes such memorable episodes as “Azati Prime,” “Similitude,” “Zero Hour” and the zombie Vulcan hour, “Impulse,” while Season Four’s highlights include “Home,” “Bound” (Orion girls!), the “In a Mirror, Darkly” two-parter, the “Borderland”/”Cold Station 12”/“The Augments” three-parter featuring Brent Spiner as Dr. Arik Soong, and the controversial series finale, “These Are the Voyages…” As always, the Blu-ray sets will include all of each season’s episodes, plus hours of new extra features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentaries and more.
It’s also expected that CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution will, in 2014, release Blu-ray sets for the final two seasons of The Next Generation, as well as episode-specific TNG Blu-rays. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about all future Star Trek Blu-ray releases.
