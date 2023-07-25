2011 Comic-Con Day 4 Recap

Comic-Con 2011 is still going strong, with plenty to see, do and experience. And, of course, Star Trek licensees are out in full force, with many offering great freebies and autograph opportunities. StarTrek.com stopped by their booths to check out the action. Here’s a recap of what we saw on Saturday and a preview of what’s on tap for today.

Mondo presented its “Journey to Babel” and First Contact posters, along with “The Trouble with Tribbles” postcards at booth #433.

Lightspeed Fine Art welcomed two very well received TNG guests to its booth for a day of autograph signing. Those guests were fan faves Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn.

Lots of fans were trying out Bandai’s new Star Trek deck building game in Mezzanine Room 15B. The upcoming product features The Next Generation crew.

Over at booth #429, LA-LA Land Records showed off the TNG Soundtrack Collection Vol. 1. The three-CD set has a limited run of 3,000 pieces.

Star Trek fans got their first look at the Picard and Kirk busts from Titan at booth #5537, along with the Data bust just across the aisle at Diamond's booth. The new Star Trek Masterpiece Collection will be released in January, 2012. And Titan also has a special subscription offer for the official Star Trek Magazine if you stop by their booth.

And now for a look at some of today’s scheduled events:

All Day: TNG signing with Marina Sirtis (Councilor Troi) and Michael Dorn (Worf) at Lightspeed booth #3745.

11:00 am: Say hello to Anovos' ladies of Starfleet, including the Orion Girls, at CBS booth #4129.

11:45 am: Star Trek trivia at CBS booth #4129.

12:00 Noon: Check out or participate in the Star Trek costume contest at CBS booth #4129. 1st prize is a Star Trek tricorder from eFX (booth 2913) and 2nd prize is the Star Trek Vault from Abrams (booth #1216)

12:30 pm: Get your exclusive Enterprise bottle opener keychains at CBS booth #4129.

