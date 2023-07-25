15 Years Later... "Dear Doctor"

Here are some facts, figures, anecdotes and comments about “Dear Doctor” –

Memorable dialogue #1: "Uh, something in my eye,” Tucker claimed when Phlox caught him tearing up during a screen of For Whom the Bell Tolls.

Speaking to StarTrek.com in 2013, John Billingsley noted that “Dear Doctor” was the first Phlox-heavy Enterprise episode and explained that he appreciated the fact that a Phlox episode followed the Trek tradition of tackling an issue with a lot of gray area. “I definitely agree that, just for me personally, aesthetically speaking, the episodes over the arc of four years that I thought had the most impact and held the most interest for me were the ones that actually did deal with issues,” he said. “The cloning episode (“Similitude”) in the third season was particularly good. There was an episode (“Cogenitor”) in which Trip interferes with a couple’s decision to use their quasi-servant as a person to breed for them. That was one that got people’s panties in a twist a little bit, and those are the kinds that are interesting. So I’m glad that ‘Dear Doctor’ was one that provoked some folks. It was dark. It creeped people out: an entire race of people are going to be doomed to extinction. I rather liked the darkness of Enterprise when it chose to be dark. I always wondered, ‘Gee, what would Enterprise have been like if were a cable show?’ The fans might have rebelled. It might not have been what they wanted, but to me it would have been interesting.”