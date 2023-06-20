Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    "The human race is a remarkable creature, one with great potential, and I hope that Star Trek has helped to show us what we can be if we believe in ourselves and our abilities."

    - Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek creator

    CELEBRATE WITH US IN 2026

    Star Trek's 60th

    An open invitation to celebrate the future that Star Trek aspires to — a future of HOPE, a future of EXPLORATION, and a future where we rise to the challenge to BE BOLD. A future where there is SPACE FOR EVERYBODY. 

    Rose Parade
    Star Trek x Rose Parade

    Kicking off our 60th with a customized float at the Rose Parade®, on January 1, 2026

    WEBTOON
    Star Trek x WEBTOON

    The Star Trek universe will enter the digital comic space with WEBTOON in 2026

    Set Phasers to Build
    #LegoStarTrek

    Our first-ever collaboration to bring the iconic world of Star Trek to life in LEGO® brick form

    Starfleet Academy x DoSomething
    Boldly Go Green

    Star Trek and DoSomething are partnering for a new campaign in celebration of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    KHAAAAAAAAN!

    Star Trek: Khan

    Listen to the untold story of Khan Noonien Singh, before the events of Ceti Alpha V.

