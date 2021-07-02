Looking for that perfect cocktail to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in Star Trek style? Might we suggest The Omega Glory, a tasty combination of Cognac, lager beer and maple syrup, with a dash or two of cinnamon. In a new video, our friend Drew at the popular Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga, New York, whips up an Omega Glory.

If, in the words of an old Vulcan friend, you find the drink… fascinating, there are many more like it in Hero Collector’s recently published book, Star Trek Cocktails – A Stellar Compendium. Inspired by all the Star Trek series, and licensed by ViacomCBS, Star Trek Cocktails is the ultimate how-to guide to creating Trek-themed drinks, including Jean-Luc’s Earl Grey Martini, the Borg Queen, a Ferengi Wallbanger, and the Mind-Meld. In addition to engaging drink recipes, Star Trek Cocktails – written by Glenn Dakin – is brimming with fun anecdotes, colorful illustrations and gorgeous photography.

Looking for a non-alcoholic option? Fans can check out this mocktail.

Star Trek Cocktails is available at penguinrandomhouse.com, priced at $24.95.