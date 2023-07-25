Zoe Saldana Answers YOUR Questions

Uhura, in the 1960s, was part of the idea of unity among humans to achieve greatness. That greatness translated to opening doors to women in various industries, to pursuing fulfilling careers. Do you see your portrayal of Uhura continuing that?SALDANA: I think that you can always be inspired taking off of a platform that has already been established, and which was done so beautifully before you. That can only be a plus to you. So you take inspiration from it, but you never lose sight that you also can allow yourself space to be creatively free.The new films have made major changes to the Star Trek world a lot of fans knew. Just two include the destruction of Vulcan and the Uhura-Spock romance. What were your thoughts on the writers doing that?SALDANA: I’m fine with it. You know why? Because we’re showing the characters before you first saw them on the Enterprise in the series. This is when they’ve just graduated from Starfleet Academy. They feel very uncomfortable in their own skin and they’re filled with self-doubt. They’re meeting for the first time. Because that was never explained before, there was a lot of creative space to explore that.