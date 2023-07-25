Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 5, 2017

    Your Top Trek Books For National Read a Book Day

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Happy National Read a Book Day, everyone! In advance of the occasion, StarTrek.com last week asked fans to list their "Top Three Star Trek Books." Thousands of fans took the time to participate, and here are the results, in order:

    1. Star Trek: Destiny Trilogy by David Mack

    2. Star Trek: Spock's Worldby Diane Duane

    3. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- A Stitch in Time by Andrew J Robinson

    4. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Imzadi by Peter David

    5. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Q-Squared by Peter David

    6. Star Trek: Voyager -- A Pocket Full of Lies by Kirsten Beyer

    7. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- The Never-Ending Sacrifice by Una McCormack

    8. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Metamorphosis by Jean Lorrah

    9. Star Trek: Best Destiny by Diane Carey

    10. Star Trek: Voyager -- Distant Shores by Marco Palmieri

    Happy National Read a Book Day!

