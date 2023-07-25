Your Top Trek Books For National Read a Book Day

Happy National Read a Book Day, everyone! In advance of the occasion, StarTrek.com last week asked fans to list their "Top Three Star Trek Books." Thousands of fans took the time to participate, and here are the results, in order:

1. Star Trek: Destiny Trilogy by David Mack

2. Star Trek: Spock's Worldby Diane Duane

3. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- A Stitch in Time by Andrew J Robinson

4. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Imzadi by Peter David

5. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Q-Squared by Peter David

6. Star Trek: Voyager -- A Pocket Full of Lies by Kirsten Beyer

7. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- The Never-Ending Sacrifice by Una McCormack

8. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Metamorphosis by Jean Lorrah

9. Star Trek: Best Destiny by Diane Carey

10. Star Trek: Voyager -- Distant Shores by Marco Palmieri

Happy National Read a Book Day!