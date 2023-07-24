Your Star Trek Summer Reads for August

This article was originally published on August 7, 2020.

August is here! As I write this, we’re just a little over a week away from the premiere season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The first episode of this new animated series dropped just yesterday, with new episodes coming each week through October 8. Then exactly one week later comes the highly-anticipated third season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery. Lots of questions linger after that second season finale, and the answers start coming Thursday, October 15!

Between now and then? We’ve got some new reads from the final frontier to tide you over.