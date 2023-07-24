Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 4, 2021

    Your Star Trek Guide to NYCC 2021

    The crews of Discovery and Prodigy are beaming down to the Big Apple

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek Universe

    StarTrek.com

    Casts from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy are heading to the East coast for New York Comic Con. Marking our first return to in-person events, the cast and crews from each series are beaming in to share sneak peeks, surprises, and more!

    Saturday, 10/9, 12:45pm - 1:45pm ET, Empire Stage

    In advance of the fourth season, join cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu Del Barrio and executive producer Michelle Paradise as they tease the upcoming season of the hit series, which finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

    Star Trek: Discovery

    StarTrek.com

    Sunday, 10/10, 12:45pm - 2:00pm ET, Empire Stage

    Join Paramount+, CBS Studios and Nickelodeon for a premiere screening for the whole family of the highly anticipated upcoming Star Trek animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy. Following the screening, voice cast members Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui and Dee Bradley Baker, producers Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon, and Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, will take the stage for a moderated panel discussion.

    Don’t forget to stop by the exhibitor floor to visit the Star Trek: Prodigy booth (#1201) where you can command the U.S.S. Protostar. The activation also features photo ops and more!

    Unable to attend? You can also live stream the panels on the official New York Comic Con website. Tweet us @StarTrek and let us know what you're most excited for.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

