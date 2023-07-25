Your "Point of Light" Primer

Burnham plays for Captain Pike the audiofile Spock left behind, in which he describes his childhood nightmares and the fact that those visions are now returning again and again. Pike reveals to Burnham he’s aware of Spock’s whereabouts: “Your brother is in the psychiatric unit on Starbase 5.” Apparently, he had himself committed. Spock wanted no one to know, emphatically. However, current circumstances outweigh Spock’s right to privacy. Burnham does not inform Pike that she saw the Red Angel on the asteroid.

Let’s Jump

A second signal reveals itself, but it’s far away. The crew shares with their captain how they used the mycelial network and tardigrade DNA to soup-up the warp drive. “A tardigrade?” Pike asks, incredulously. Saru replies: “I suppose you had to be there.” If the Federation let Discovery use the spore drive to find the Klingons during the war, they’d certainly do so now. Stamets is reluctant to connect again – he tells Tilly he’s seen Hugh in the network, and that it was Hugh who saved the ship – but he agrees to reconnect. “Let’s jump,” Pike declares.

Divine Intervention?

Pike, Burnham and Saru struggle to wrap their heads around the possibilities surrounding the unidentifiable energy bursts and the presence of people on the pre-warp planet below, citing Shakespeare and Arthur C. Clarke, and engaging in conversations about the Prime Directive and divine intervention. It is, in a nutshell, classic Star Trek.

A Mono-Religion