Your "An Obol for Charon" Primer

“An Obol for Charon,” the fourth episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, will stream tonight. StarTrek.com is here to get you ready for it with 4 Highlights from "Point of Light" and a preview of "An Obol for Charon."

May from Junior High

Tilly can't outrun her ghost friend, May, whom she knew briefly during junior high and who died far too young. No one else can see her, but she's real as can be to Tilly -- and a real problem/distraction. "You are the symptom of an unfit mind, and I can't have that right now," Tilly implores May. "I just can't." May will return several times, driving Tilly to the brink, with Tilly freaking out those around her, including Saru, Burnham and Pike. May insists Pike is... an impostor, an accusation Tilly utters out loud, before promptly quitting. It turns out May resulted from that mysterious spore speck that landed on Tilly amidst the events of "What's Past Is Prologue." In other words, May is a multi-cellular fungus that's grown inside Tilly. Interestingly, she thinks Stamets is captain of the Discovery.

Amanda?

A Vulcan ship approaches Discovery. Everyone assumes it carries Sarek on board, only it's Amanda, who, pardon the pun, is determined to search for Spock. To secure his medical file, she did the only logical thing when rebuffed: she stole it. Several Amanda-Burnham conversations/confessionals shed light on Spock's childhood encounter with the Red Angel ("It changed him"), Amanda's belief that she gave Michael all the "joy and affection I was not permitted to give to (Spock)," Burnham's guilt over her fractured relationship with Spock, and more. And, apparently, Spock supposedly killed three of his doctors and fled the starbase where he'd had himself committed.

Behold the Klingon Baby

"Point of Light" fills in many blanks, and delivers a couple of genuine shocks in the Klingon department. Tyler reveals the D7, which will bear the markings not of one house, but of a united empire. Kol-Sha, Kol's father, mocks Tyler as merely L'Rell's plaything. Debate ensues about what language -- Klingon or English -- certain characters should use, a debate that works both within the episode and as fan service. Later, L'Rell and Tyler/Voq make their peace, settling, for now, the unusual love triangle. Tyler and Burnham talk as well (and mention Klingon hair!). Add to that, a kickass fight, Georgiou's sudden arrival, a Klingon baby boy and a Klingon baby's head! Plus, Tyler's" severed head, too! And say L'Rell's fresh, fiercer title with us... "Mother."

Section 31 Makes Its Move