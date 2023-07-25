Your "New Eden" Primer

In Spock's quarters on the Enterprise. Burnham accesses his personal log and listens to audio of Spock talking about childhood nightmares that have returned and experiencing the same vision “again and again.” He understands their meaning now and where it must lead him. Burnham stands in awe of a visual rendering of what he’s seen and says, “There are so many things I wish I'd said to you, so many things I want to say now. I'm too late, aren't I? Oh, Spock. I can only pray I don't lose you again… Brother.”

Next on Discovery

In "New Eden," an extinction-level event threatens a community of humans, prompting the Discovery crew to race to save them. Popular Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and frequent Trek director Jonathan Frakes returns to the director's chair after helming "Despite Yourself" last season.

Check out the latest photos from "New Eden" below: