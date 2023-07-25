Published Jan 23, 2019
Your "New Eden" Primer
6 Highlights from "Brother" and a preview of Discovery episode, "New Eden"
“New Eden,” the second episode of Star Trek: Discovery’s sophomore season. To get you ready for the next episode, StarTrek.com is here with 6 Highlights from "Brother," last week's season opener, and a preview of "New Eden".
Not Brotherly
“Brother” picked up after the events of the season-one finale, “Will You Take My Hand?” We flash back to Michael Burnham’s childhood, to her first moments meeting Sarek, Amanda and young Spock. Amanda and Michael share an instant, warm connection, but Spock literally and figuratively closes the door on Michael. Burnham asks Sarek what he hoped Spock might learn from her. “Empathy,” he replies. Sarek suggests that Spock never fully accepted Michael. Her reply: “He may have… for a time.” Sarek correctly suggests there’s something about Michael’s relationship with Spock that weighs on her.
We Like Pike
Captain Pike requests to board the Enterprise, along with his engineer and science officer. Saru enlists Burnham to join him in greeting the imminent arrivals. She agrees, though her expression reveals concern. Pike and his party arrive, but the ear on that other guy… surely not Vulcan. Definitely not Spock. Pike cites Starfleet Regulation #19, Section C, in taking command of Discovery. Pike is the anti-Lorca, willing to crack a joke and open to suggestions from subordinates. He explains what befell Enterprise: “In the past 24 hours, Federation sensors picked up seven red bursts spread out across more than 30,000 light years. They appeared in perfect synchronization, just long enough for us to get a reading and then, just as suddenly, disappeared. Except for one.” The signals are unlike anything ever encountered. Are they a greeting? A declaration of malice? That's why they put Pike on the Discovery when the Enterprise went down: nobody wanted to wait to find out.
Michael Burnham, Action Hero
Landing pods hurtle toward the asteroid, Connelly’s bravado leads to his demise, Pike barely makes it, and the survivors making the acquaintance of the snarky, industrious Jett Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha, and her “kids,” which she built to keep herself and her injured crewmates safe. Transporting everyone to the Discovery proves problematic, and Burnham attempts to reroute power. Everyone is safe, except her. She runs for her life, explosions all around, and gets knocked off her feet. Waking up, she screams in pain from a leg injury and… sees the Red Angel for a few seconds before Pike returns to save her.
No Ordinary Asteroid
Tilly asked Burnham to bring back a sample of the asteroid, which Burnham grabbed, but lost when beamed to the ship. Discovery, in fact, couldn’t get a lock on it. Thus, Discovery could, be “touching something impossible” and, as Tilly puts it, the asteroid may “be a bridge to a potentially unlimited and 100% efficient energy source.” The ladies need a sample, and Tilly takes charge, capturing a chunk of asteroid on board and declaring, “This is the power of math, people!”
Ruffle a Few Feathers
Burnham admits to Pike she’s the reason why Spock and she don’t have a relationship. Pike can’t grant her request to visit Spock on the Enterprise because he’s taken a leave of absence. Their conversation ends with Pike imploring, “Burnham, wherever our mission takes us, we'll try to have a little fun along the way, too, huh?... Make a little noise… Ruffle a few feathers.” Burnham replies, “I look forward to it, Captain.”
Brother
In Spock's quarters on the Enterprise. Burnham accesses his personal log and listens to audio of Spock talking about childhood nightmares that have returned and experiencing the same vision “again and again.” He understands their meaning now and where it must lead him. Burnham stands in awe of a visual rendering of what he’s seen and says, “There are so many things I wish I'd said to you, so many things I want to say now. I'm too late, aren't I? Oh, Spock. I can only pray I don't lose you again… Brother.”
Next on Discovery
In "New Eden," an extinction-level event threatens a community of humans, prompting the Discovery crew to race to save them. Popular Star Trek: The Next Generation actor and frequent Trek director Jonathan Frakes returns to the director's chair after helming "Despite Yourself" last season.
Check out the latest photos from "New Eden" below:
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.