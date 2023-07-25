Your Favorite Trek Mom Was...

Who is your favorite Star Trek mother? That was, quite appropriately, the question we at StarTrek.com asked readers in order to conduct our Mother's Day-themed poll. Fans could pick from the following moms: Dr. Beverly Crusher, Amanda Grayson, The Horta, Ishka, Carol Marcus, Keiko O'Brien, Helena Rozhenko, T’Les, Lwaxana Troi and Kasidy Yates. Thousands of fans voted and here are the results: