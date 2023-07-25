Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 14, 2017

    Your Favorite Trek Mom Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Who is your favorite Star Trek mother? That was, quite appropriately, the question we at StarTrek.com asked readers in order to conduct our Mother's Day-themed poll. Fans could pick from the following moms: Dr. Beverly Crusher, Amanda Grayson, The Horta, Ishka, Carol Marcus, Keiko O'Brien, Helena Rozhenko, T’Les, Lwaxana Troi and Kasidy Yates. Thousands of fans voted and here are the results:

    Dr. Beverly Crusher (32%)

    Lwaxana Troi (28%)

    Keiko O'Brien (11%)

    The Horta (9%)

    Amanda Grayson (8%)

    Ishka (4%)

    Helena Rozhenko (3%, 130 votes)

    Carol Marcus (3%, 122 votes)

    Kasidy Yates (2%)

    T'Les (1%)

    And how did YOUR Trek mom of choice fare?

