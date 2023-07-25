Published Jun 26, 2016
Your Favorite Trek Couple Was...
For our latest StarTrek.com poll, we asked... Who was your favorite Star Trek couple? The reply options were Worf and Jadzia, Riker and Troi, B'Elanna and Tom Paris, T'Pol and Trip, Picard and Crusher, and Worf and Troi. More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:
Worf and Jadzia Dax (30%)
Riker and Troi (25%)
B'Elanna and Tom Paris (18%)
T'Pol and Trip (13%)
Picard and Crusher (11%)
Worf and Troi (3%)
And where in the results did YOUR couple of choice land?