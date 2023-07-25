Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 26, 2016

    Your Favorite Trek Couple Was...

    Your Favorite Trek Couple Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    For our latest StarTrek.com poll, we asked... Who was your favorite Star Trek couple? The reply options were Worf and Jadzia, Riker and Troi, B'Elanna and Tom Paris, T'Pol and Trip, Picard and Crusher, and Worf and Troi. More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Worf and Jadzia Dax (30%)

    Riker and Troi (25%)

    B'Elanna and Tom Paris (18%)

    T'Pol and Trip (13%)

    Picard and Crusher (11%)

    Worf and Troi (3%)

    And where in the results did YOUR couple of choice land?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top