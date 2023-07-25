Young Kirk, Uhura and Cadets Are Back in IDW's Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #3 (of 5) will arrive in stores today via IDW Publishing. Written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art and a cover by Derek Charm, issue #3 is for everyone who's a fan of seeing gifted youngsters come into their own. More specifically, this Star Trek miniseries continues with Uhura and Kirk drawing closer to uncovering the truth surrounding a century-old mystery. Meanwhile, T'Laan and the new cadets find themselves on the brink of elimination from the Centennial Competition.