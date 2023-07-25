You MUST See the Cover of IDW's TNG: Mirror Broken

Here's the synopsis of Mirror Broken, which is written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, and features art by J.K. Woodward:

Space… The Final Frontier. These are the voyages of the I.S.S. Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to conquer strange new worlds, to enslave new life and new civilizations… to boldly go where no one has gone before! Return to the Mirror Universe with The Next Generation crew in a way you’ve never seen them before in this prequel to the upcoming Star Trek: The Next Generation miniseries, Mirror Broken. Captain Jean-Luc Picard will stop at nothing to get his hands on the Terran Empire’s newest starship, the Enterprise-D. And no one had better stand in his way.

