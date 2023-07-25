"You Are Cordially Invited..." Aired 19 Years Ago Today

One of our favorite exchanges of dialogue played out as follows. "As you probably know by now, Jadzia and I will be married here on the station in six days,” Worf noted, prompting Dr. Bashir to comment, “There’s nothing more romantic than a wedding on DS9 in springtime." To which O’Brien added, “...when the neutrinos are in bloom.”

Aron Eisenberg was shocked to be asked to dance as Nog. Once he overcame his trepidation, he nailed what he jokingly referred to as the Ferengi Love Dance. Terry Farrell joining in on the dance as Dax was not planned. It occurred spontaneously on set.