    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 30, 2015

    Yes, It's _______, Star Trek Mad Libs

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    We really should make the shortest story ever on StarTrek.com, because the following words say it all: Star Trek Mad Libs. Yes, folks, it's true... Star Trek is getting the Mad Libs treatment courtesy of Penguin Books/Price Stern Sloan -- and StarTrek.com has a First Look. Due out on April 5, it'll feature 21 stories written by Eric Luper and inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series and the TOS features.

    Star Trek Mad Libs will cost $4.99 in the U.S. and $6.50 in Canada. Go to www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books to pre-order.

