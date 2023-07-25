Yelchin's Trollhunters Makes Its Debut

Trollhunters, which debuted December 23 on Netflix, represents one of Anton Yelchin's final projects. The actor, who played Chekov in Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, died on June 19, 2016, when he was crushed by his own car in a tragic accident at home. He, around that time, had been recording his voice role as James "Jim" Lake Jr., the main character in Trollhunters.

A computer-animated series from Guillermo del Toro, Trollhunters follows Jim and a group of pals who discover a fantastical new world beneath their hometown, Arcadia. Jim, with the help of a magical amulet, becomes the Trollhunter, protector of the trolls down below. Yelchin had not yet completed all his work on the show's 26-episode first season, and so another actor was brought in to close the gaps.

In addition to Yelchin, Trollhunters features the voices of Charlie Saxton, Lexi Medrano, Steven Yeun, Lauren Tom and Tom Hiddleston, as well as Trek veterans Ron Perlman, Kelsey Grammer and Clancy Brown.