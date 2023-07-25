XPRIZE Team To Deliver More Cures In Less Time

Of course, the picture doesn't get painted unless something like a medical tricorder appears in the doctor's hand. "When we saw the [Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE] competition was starting up, we knew we had to be in it: the tricorder is one-third of our approach," Šušteri? explains. MESI teamed up with other Slovenian companies and institutes, each bringing their own areas of expertise from industrial design to electrical engineering.

"Officially, as CEO of MESI, I'm the team leader," Šušteri? says, "but our operational team leader is my colleague Ana Mlinar, who manages the organization. She's an excellent team leader — she's the one who has to deal with so many different people and convince them that a particular solution is the right way to go, but she's also a good listener who hears what people have to say and brings it back to the company." It also doesn't hurt that Mlinar is the Star Trek fan in the group: "She absolutely knew what goal we were heading to, technologically," he says.

Aside from Mlinar's leadership, what else sets Team MESI apart in the race to build a medical tricorder? "We're strong in user experience," Šušteri? points out. "We have a track record in hearing what doctors have to say about their work and developing products that'll help them actually make their work more efficient, accurate, and simple. We know what to look for when we're visiting doctors: we listen to them and see what their needs are, and are able to deliver the right concept for the problem."

Even though the tricorder may end up in the consumer's hands, MESI sees the primary care physician as its true customer, Šušteri? says. "A consumer is fully responsible for his health, but he has to be guided, managed by a doctor. If he wants to make his health better, the consumer still has to deliver the data from the tricorder to the doctor, because only the doctor can act on that data: he's the one holding the magic wand, so to speak, the one who can prescribe drugs or secondary care, that sort of thing. We're delivering solutions to the primary care physician."