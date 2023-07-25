XPRIZE, Picardo & Abrams Team Up For Moon Shot

Google Lunar XPRIZE recently released Moon Shot, a docu-series executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Bad Robot and Epic Digital. Available now on YouTube, each of the nine short films follows the people competing for the Google Lunar XPRIZE. Robert Picardo, The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager and an avid supporter and advocate of real-life space exploration, recently sat for an interview with XPRIZE, and StarTrek.com is pleased to present a clip from that interview.

The Google Lunar XPRIZE is the largest prize competition of all time, with a reward of $30 million, and it aims to incentivize entrepreneurs to create a new era of affordable access to the Moon and beyond, while inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers and explorers. Go to http://lunar.xprize.org to learn more.