WWPD? Tea. Earl Grey. Hot. Now You Can Drink It, Too!

Available now, the 4-ounce tin is filled with a blend of Federation-issue premium black tea with bergamot. ThinkGeek suggests following the simplest of instructions: scoop Tea. Earl Grey. Hot into your favorite looseleaf brewer. Start with water just off the boil for 2-3 minutes and you'll have the perfect Captain's tea: fresh, zesty, exhilarating and slightly dry to the nose, with a rounded and balanced orange rind flavor.

Tea, Earl Grey. Hot. is available now. The very cool 4-ounce tin sells for $14.99. Click HERE to purchase.