WWCTS? -- Sirtis Lands New Role, Celebrates Birthday

WWCTS? – or What would Counselor Troi say? Marina Sirtis, who portrayed the empathic counselor on Star Trek: The Next Generation across seven seasons and four TNG features, has her next role: she’ll head up the Mossad, taking over from the late Eli David (Michael Nouri), on NCIS. Sirtis’ character, Orli Elbaz, will make her debut in April and is set to be a recurring character.