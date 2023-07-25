Wrath of Gems TNG Update

The latest Wrath of Gems update, Act 6 of The Next Generation, finds Picard and the Enterprise crew facing difficult choices upon encountering a suspicious Romulan defector and a Federation starship adrift in the Neutral Zone. Complete new missions to defend the Federation and protect our truce with the Romulan people. Collect the new characters, Captain Veidek and Terrhea, and decide if they are worthy of joining your crew. Update Wrath of Gems now to unlock all of the latest content.