    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 28, 2016

    Wrath of Gems TNG Update

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The latest Wrath of Gems update, Act 6 of The Next Generation, finds Picard and the Enterprise crew facing difficult choices upon encountering a suspicious Romulan defector and a Federation starship adrift in the Neutral Zone. Complete new missions to defend the Federation and protect our truce with the Romulan people. Collect the new characters, Captain Veidek and Terrhea, and decide if they are worthy of joining your crew. Update Wrath of Gems now to unlock all of the latest content.

    www.startrekwrathofgems.com

