Would You Put a Holodeck in Your School?

I feel the most exciting application of holonovels is for greater options in independent reading, a widely-recognized best practice in education pedagogy. In her introduction to Book Love (2013), a text that helped launch the independent reading revolution in the U.S., author Penny Kittle writes, “We must connect students to books that force them to pay attention, to think and wonder, to imagine and believe, and then read for the rest of their lives.” The point is to get students to “own their reading” using guided choice to discover books that bring them “joy and escape” while offering increasing volume and complexity. Independent reading is meant to be implemented alongside shared class texts, not in place of them, and is accomplished through regular practice and frequent student-teacher conferences.

Adults in Star Trek frequently engage in independent (non-mandatory) reading — Picard on Risa in “Captain’s Holiday,” T’Pol with the Kir’Shara in “Daedalus,” etc. In the rare instances when we get to see school settings in Star Trek, we find students reading on PADDs, laptops, even a Cardassian version of a smart board in Keiko’s classroom on Deep Space Nine. Similar to today, Starfleet kids are expected to learn subjects they might not be thrilled about (looking at you, calculus-hating Harry Bernard), but they also engage in instructive narratives for fun in the form of holoprograms such as The Adventures of Flotter, a favorite of Voyager’s Naomi Wildman (and seemingly everyone else onboard). The Star Trek universe clearly has space for independent reading and explorative learning for all ages, and our current U.S. education system would benefit from welcoming a wider array of research-supported reading technologies, including holo-stories, if and when they are invented.

Some might argue that participating in a holonovel isn’t the same as reading a “real” book, and in the sense of decoding written language, it isn’t, but a holonovel still requires tracking of characterization, setting, conflict, etc., and requires more active engagement. Audiobooks have recently met similar scrutiny, but studies have concluded there is no discernible loss of benefit to listeners. As Time reports, Beth Rogowsky of Bloomsberg University found that participants who listened to a book versus reading it demonstrated no significant discrepancy in comprehension. The article notes that audiobook listeners are prone to distraction by surroundings, but that would be a non-issue in a holodeck program with 360-degree immersion. Melissa Dahl’s conclusion in her article in The Cut is that audiobooks are not “cheating,” but simply another form of reading, and I believe holodeck technology fits that description as well.

Of course, there could be ethical considerations to work out regarding holodeck usage in a school setting. While young-yet-precocious Naomi Wildman is not disturbed at seeing Flotter vaporized as part of a holoprogram in Voyager’s “Once Upon a Time,” it is conceivable that some students might react more strongly to difficult content displayed realistically. Some experts, including Howard Skylar of the University of Helsinki, believe that the emotional responses provoked by fictional characters are just as strong as those provoked by real people and situations, and while this is an excellent way to build empathy, it raises valid questions. Can a high schooler handle witnessing Gatsby die in his pool, or Ophelia drown herself, or Grendel tear apart the warriors of Herot in all the realness of a holographic simulation?