World COPD Day... And Why It Matters

“People were being told smoking is terrific,” Nimoy recalled, specificially citing a 1946 Camel cigarettes advertising campaign that stated “more doctors smoke Camels than any other cigarette.” As he simply put it, "It was cool to be able to light a cigarette."

Today, everyone realizes that smoking is dangerous. Still, many people continue to smoke and, for those who do, it's an addiction. “You have to treat it as an addiction and understand that it's not too early to quit," Nimoy told Morgan and viewers. "Young people think, 'Maybe in 10 years I'll quit,' you know?' "The damage is being done right now. Every day you light a cigarette, you're losing cells in your lungs."

Check out the whole segment:

Also, as readers of StarTrek.com know, Nimoy's daughter Julie and her husband, David Knight, are producing a documentary titled Remembering Leonard - His Life, Legacy and Battle with COPD. According to the Nimoys, in a post on the documentary's Facebook page, the project is in the last stage of post-production. Go to copdllap.com to learn more about Remembering Leonard, and follow the links there to learn more about COPD.