Wobble Mouse Toys Purr-fect for Cats

If your cat is a Star Trek fan -- and what cat isn't, right? -- then you and your cat are in luck. The Coop has just unveiled a pair of Star Trek

Wobble Mouse Cat Toys that will be available in the next week or two. There's a Red Shirt version and also a Klingon version. Made of polyester and plastic, with a steel weighted bottom meant to keep the mouse upright during play, each product includes a bell inside and is designed to satisfy cat preying instincts. The Cat Toys each measure 3.75"H by 2"D and they're priced at $9.95 apiece. Go to www.thecoopshop.com to pre-order.