WizKids Unveils I.K.S. Negh'Var for Attack Wing

WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 25 this month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming expansion packs, starting with the I.K.S. Negh’Var (Repaint).

The I.K.S. Negh’Var is the flagship of the Klingon Empire and has led several Klingon invasions, winning honor for the Klingon Empire. You may have seen this ship on the Star Trek: Attack Wing tabletop before, but now you have the chance to purchase the I.K.S. Negh’Var Expansion Pack featuring a brand new dynamic paint job.

The I.K.S. Negh’Var is a powerhouse with a Primary Weapon Value of 5, 1 Agility, 6 Hull and 3 Shields. The Evade and Cloak Actions will insure the Negh’Var’s survival while the Sensor Echo and Target Lock Actions provide maneuverability and raw firepower. The ship’s named ability allows you, as an Action, to target a ship within your firing arc at Range 1-2 and roll 3 attack dice. For each [Hit] result, disable 1 of that ship’s Shields. If possible, you may play Klingon Boarding Party as free Action this turn.

The I.K.S. Negh’Var Expansion Pack contains two legendary Klingon Captains. The first is Martok, who is a Skill Level 8 Captain. After you move, choose 1 friendly ship within Range 1-2 whose Captain has a lower Skill than Martok’s. The chosen ship may immediately perform 1 free Action. Martok is a famous Klingon General for a reason. That reason is demonstrated here, by allowing a friendly ship to perform a free Action. This ability will keep Martok at the top of the list in terms of the best Captains in the game.

The second Captain in this expansion pack is none other than, Gowron, the Chancellor and Leader of the Klingon High Council. This version of Gowron is presumably before he ascends to power, but is very forceful nonetheless. Gowron is a Skill Level 6 Captain and, as an Action, grants all other friendly Klingon ships within Range 1-2 of your ship +1 attack die this round. Is there any doubt why Gowron goes on to become Leader of the Klingon High Council? Uniting the Klingon Empire, Gowron powerfully strikes back at anyone who stands in his way.

Martok or any other Captain with an Elite Talent Upgrade slot, can add an Elite Talent Upgrade to their ship. The Elite Talent in this expansion is In’cha. As an Action, you may discard this card to perform one additional Maneuver of your choice this round. Extra movement is always helpful, but if used at just the right moment, In’cha can be the difference between victory or defeat.

Drex is one of the Crew Upgrades in this expansion pack. As an action, you may convert 1 Battle Stations result into 1 [Critical Hit] result and all of your other Battle Stations results into [Hit] results when attacking. Drex is a very powerful crew member who more than makes up for any ship that’s does not have the Battle Stations Action on its Action Bar. Drex is more of a Super Battle Stations Upgrade allowing you to get a critical hit in addition to converting your Battle Stations results to hits.

Klingon Boarding Party is the other Crew Upgrade in this Expansion Pack and can also be used as free Action as part of the I.K.S. Negh’Var’s special ability. As an Action target a ship at Range 1-2 that is not cloaked and has no Active Shields. You also must not be cloaked and need to disable all of your remaining Shields. Discard this card to disable all Upgrades and remove all Battle Stations Tokens on the target ship. As you would imagine, a Klingon Boarding Party is quite a frightening thing. Not only do you lose any tactical advantages granted to you by the presence of a Battle Stations token, all of your Upgrades are also disabled, leaving you vulnerable to be attacked. When used as a free Action on the I.K.S. Negh’Var, this ability truly shines allowing the Klingons to devastate their enemies.

The Klingons have a reputation for being brutal and fierce warriors in combat. Photon Torpedoes allow you to make a 5 die attack against a ship at Range 2-3. You must spend your Target Lock and disable this card to perform this attack. If fired from a Negh’Var Class ship, add +1 attack die.

Should your prey attempt to escape destruction, Tractor Beam is a Tech Upgrade which can reduce a ship’s defense during an attack. As an Action, target a ship at Range 1 and roll 2 attack dice. For every [Hit] result, that ship rolls 1 less defense die against your next attack.

With the addition of a new dynamic paint job, the I.K.S. Negh’Var is sure to attract attention at your next game session. Be sure to bring this newest expansion home for the glory of the Klingon Empire!

