    Published May 30, 2013

    WizKids/NECA To Offer "Khan Exclusive" Captain Card At GenCon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Fans attending the GenCon gaming convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in August are in for a Trek treat. WizKids/NECA will offer attendees a limited promotional Captain Card of Khan Singh to celebrate their upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing miniatures game. The card and its corresponding game tokens will enable players to assign Khan as captain of one of their Star Trek: Attack Wing ships. Fans who purchase Star Trek: Attack Wing products at the WizKids Games booth will receive the “Khan Exclusive” card; the card will also be available as part of the prize package for gamers who partake in the Star Trek: Attack Wing mini- tournaments that will be held throughout GenCon, which will take place from August 15-18.

    To learn more about Star Trek: Attack Wing, visit WizkidsGames.com/StarTrek or follow WizKids on Facebook and Twitter.

