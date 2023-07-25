WizKids/NECA To Offer "Khan Exclusive" Captain Card At GenCon

Fans attending the GenCon gaming convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, in August are in for a Trek treat. WizKids/NECA will offer attendees a limited promotional Captain Card of Khan Singh to celebrate their upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing miniatures game. The card and its corresponding game tokens will enable players to assign Khan as captain of one of their Star Trek: Attack Wing ships. Fans who purchase Star Trek: Attack Wing products at the WizKids Games booth will receive the “Khan Exclusive” card; the card will also be available as part of the prize package for gamers who partake in the Star Trek: Attack Wing mini- tournaments that will be held throughout GenCon, which will take place from August 15-18.