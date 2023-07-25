WizKids Expands, Adds Trek Offerings

WizKids has announced that it will expand their Star Trek: Attack Wing line, while also offering new and returning Star Trek-themed products. Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come:

Star Trek: Attack Wing

Two new product configurations will join the tactical miniatures game, Attack Wing, specifically card packs and faction packs. Each Star Trek: Attack Wing Card Pack will include cards, token sheets and the necessary dial connector pieces. Most of the cards and tokens will feature fresh content, while some cards in each pack will be reworded versions of existing cards. Further, each Card Pack now has a lower price point than previous expansion pack releases, and will point to at least one existing release for players to acquire the correct ship sculpt, if they don’t already own a copy.

Star Trek: Attack Wing Faction Packs will include four pre-painted plastic ships with cards, token sheets, dial connector pieces, bases and pegs to accompany them. Many of the cards and tokens in these faction packs will be brand-new and will allow a player to field a never-before-seen fleet from right out of the box. A new price point will let players beam up four ships for what would normally be the price of two normal expansion packs. Star Trek: Attack Wing Card Packs will be released this summer, and Faction Packs will be hitting store shelves in early fall.

Star Trek: Deep Cuts Unpainted Miniatures

Ideal for fans eager to paint their very own Star Trek: Attack Wing ships, WizKids’ Star Trek: Deep Cuts Unpainted Miniatures will join the newly released Deep Cuts line this summer. Each pack will come with one highly detailed ship, pre-primed with Acrylicos Vallejo primer, and include deep cuts for easier painting. The packaging of each different set will display the minis in a visible format and will contain an Attack Wing base, two Attack Wing pegs, an Attack Wing connector piece, and most will also include a decal sheet to allow players to paint their ships and then decal them for display or for use in a game of Attack Wing. Star Trek: Deep Cuts Unpainted Miniatures will be available in store this summer.

Star Trek: Frontiers: The Return of Khan Expansion Set

Players and fans can look forward to a follow-up expansion for the game Star Trek: Frontiers, called The Return of Khan. Designed by Andrew Parks based on the bestselling board game Mage Knight by Vlaada Chvátil, The Return of Khan will arrive in game stores this summer. Following in the footsteps of Star Trek: Frontiers, this all-new expansion brings the same level of content to Frontiers that Lost Legion brought to the Mage Knight Board Game. The Return of Khan will feature Khan’s Jem’Hadar Battle Cruiser, “The Pequod,” along with a new playable ship, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-A. Tougher challenges and even more strategic choices await you in this expansion.

Star Trek Tactics: Series IV

Fans can relive iconic battles from the Star Trek universe or create their own with the upcoming release, Star Trek Tactics, a tactical combat game system returning to hobby stores early this fall. The Star Trek Tactics: Series IV set features more than 25 premium pre-painted ships that have never been seen before in Tactics. Play with such favorite classic factions as the Federation, Klingons, Romulans, Dominion and Borg, as well as the all new Xindi and Andorian factions. Unlike previous Tactics sets, all ship sculpts are used only once within the set, meaning that Series IV brings 28 unique dials and sculpts to the Milky Way.

Star Trek HeroClix Away Team: The Original Series

Lastly, the Starfleet crew will return to the HeroClix Tabletop. Star Trek HeroClix Away Team: The Original Series will join the HeroClix modern legal family, and includes the most-iconic characters from Star Trek: The Original Series, with Kirk, Spock, Uhura and more. Star Trek HeroClix Away Team: The Original Series will hit store shelves this fall, and will be available in the following configurations: 5-figure booster packs, starter sets, and dice and token packs. A premium map featuring the deck of the beloved Enterprise will also be available at launch.

For more information about these upcoming lines, go to http://wizkids.com/, http://wizkids.com/attackwing/ and http://heroclix.com.