Wiseman & Jones Talk Discovery Season 2

WISEMAN: Alex (Kurtzman) said this thing yesterday at the panel that really resonated with me, which is that Tilly does everything with love, and that that's a character who's easy to relate to, that the other stuff doesn't actually matter. It's that intention right there, and then the actions you choose from there that count, that really make a person. I loved that. I've gotten letters from people who feel maybe a little isolated or feel like people don't understand them because they have a mode of behavior that doesn't jive with everyone, or the way that their mind works or processes information is different than others, and that can feel lonely at times, or it can feel like you don't get to see yourself reflected in media. And I think some people resonate with Tilly because they feel like they are Tilly. And then they get to see someone like that in a uniform on a spaceship and that's exciting for them. I feel that way. I would have liked to see Tilly growing up. I think it would make me feel pretty good about myself. That's my guess.

JONES: As for Saru, I guess the letters I've gotten have been from people who deal with severe anxiety in their life, and he's got a literal thing that shows up, his threat ganglia, when he's having a moment of terror and is like, "What do I do?" So, I've learned a lesson from playing Saru myself, with my own personal fears. We push our threat ganglia back in and we carry forward. We carry on. So, that, and I also have so many moments where I'm taking in another character. I listen. Saru listens a lot on camera, and reacts to things, and there's a certain audience connection with (him). I'm a reactor to the thing that's going on in the room a lot of the time. (Pointing to Wiseman) With this one, a lot. When I think (Tilly) is going off the rails, and I want to to give her a bit of a reprimand, there's great moments of me sighing when she goes off on a tangent. I think the people at home can get a chuckle and can get a likable thing out of that. Parents, especially.

WISEMAN: I guess, also, that there's a love in that.

JONES: Absolutely.

WISEMAN: It's not a judgment.

JONES: No, no, no.

WISEMAN: It's not like, “Stop talking.” It's more like guidance; a gentle guiding hand.

JONES: Saru finds you very charming.

WISEMAN: Tilly finds Saru very charming, also. The feeling is mutual. I just think it's important to make that distinction, because that’s also what's nice, is that we all, in the show and otherwise, embrace each other. It's a compassionate guidance.

JONES: Right.

Saru goes shirtless this season. Was that something you were expecting in your career? And, does that involve a lot more makeup than normal?