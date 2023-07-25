Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 8, 2013

    Win Lunch With LeVar Burton -- And Help Support His Cause

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Want to win lunch with Star Trek: The Next Generation's LeVar Burton and help a good cause in the process? You can do both by entering We-Care.com's current contest, running now through January 9 and benefiting, Burton's cause, AIDS Research Alliance, which aims to find a cure for HIV/AIDS.

    Fans can click HERE and create a We-Care.com account by entering your email address and choosing a password. The We-Care.com account unlocks donations every time you shop at more than 2,500 online merchants. There's no extra cost involved and, in fact, there are tremendous discount offers available through the We-Care.com merchants. Anyone who creates a We-Care.com account in support of the AIDS Research Alliance before January 9 is automatically entered to win "Lunch with LeVar Burton."

