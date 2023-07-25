Win Her Universe Trek Apparel in MTV Geek Sweepstakes

MTV Geek and Ashley Eckstein’s Her Universe have teamed up for a sweepstakes that’s running now through Friday. The winner will receive a Star Trek Prize Pack featuring an array of Star Trek-themed apparel, including hoodies and shirts. The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 18 and over, and will end at 3 p.m. EST on May 17.
To enter, Follow MTV Geek on Twitter and retweet the following: Tweet for a chance to win a STAR TREK prize pack from @HerUniverse! #TrekGeek Follow & RT to enterhttp://on.mtv.com/10tI0Ll
Good luck!