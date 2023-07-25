Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published May 13, 2013

    Win Her Universe Trek Apparel in MTV Geek Sweepstakes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    MTV Geek and Ashley Eckstein’s Her Universe have teamed up for a sweepstakes that’s running now through Friday. The winner will receive a Star Trek Prize Pack featuring an array of Star Trek-themed apparel, including hoodies and shirts. The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents 18 and over, and will end at 3 p.m. EST on May 17.

    To enter, Follow MTV Geek on Twitter and retweet the following: Tweet for a chance to win a STAR TREK prize pack from @HerUniverse! #TrekGeek Follow & RT to enterhttp://on.mtv.com/10tI0Ll

    Good luck!

