Win Captain Autographed Photos from CARD.com

One grand prize winner will receive one 5-captain-signed poster. It’s an original piece featuring original signatures. It’s worth several hundred dollars and is available only through this promotion. Additionally, ten other winners will beam up signed 8x10 photos, two of each of the five different captains, and each worth more than $50. All of the autographs are authentic pieces of Star Trek memorabilia from Creation Entertainment, which is already gearing up for their 2014 Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas.

To enter, simply sign up for the Star Trek Captain Card that corresponds to the individual signed captain poster you hope to win.

As previously reported here at StarTrek.com, CARD.com in May unveiled Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, emblazoned with images from Star Trek: The Original Series, including Captain Kirk. They’ve since added many other cards featuring Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer, as well as such Star Trek: The Next Generation characters as William Riker, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Worf, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Wesley Crusher, Tasha Yar and Dr. Katherine Pulaski, as well as cast shots, the Enterprise and a Borg Cube.

Click HERE for details about the Star Trek Captains Card Giveaway.