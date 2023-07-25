Win a Trip to Destination Star Trek London!

If you’re itching to beam out to the U.K. for Destination Star Trek London, which will be held October 19-21, and are eager to join thousands of like-minded fans enjoying appearances by dozens of Trek guests – including all five captains together – not to mention stunt shows, a Trek museum, autograph and photo opportunities and more, and if you don’t want to pay a dollar – or a pound, as it were – to do so, then read on. StarTrek.com and Destination Star Trek London are pleased to announce the launch of a Destination Star Trek London Sweepstakes. The Grand Prize? A 6-day, 5-night trip for the winner and one guest to Destination Star Trek London in London, England, along with two Gold package passes, 5-night double-occupancy hotel accommodations and two economy roundtrip tickets. The estimated value of the Destination Star Trek London Sweepstakes Grand Prize is 2,550 pounds or $3,950 in US$.The Destination Star Trek London Sweepstakes is open to fans 18 and older in the United States, England, Canada and Germany. It will run now until September 4, with the winner to be picked at random on September 10. Click HERE to enter and HERE for details about Destination Star Trek London. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Destination Star Trek London.