Win a Personalized Model Starship

Admit it, you've always dreamed of captaining your very own starship, with your name right there on the hull. Well, your time has come... sort of. Star Trek The Official Starships Collection is running a competition and four lucky winners -- one each in the United States, United Kingdom/Ireland, Canada and Australia -- will receive his or her own personalized model ship.

The sweepstakes will run from today to June 6; one entry per person. Visit the Official Starships Collection Facebook page to enter.

The Official Starships Collection, which is in the process of rolling out 65 high-quality, die-cast model Star Trek ships, is available at selected retailers and by subscription. For more information visit www.startrek-starships.com.