Published May 4, 2017
Win a Free Cabin on Star Trek: The Cruise II
Win a Free Cabin on Star Trek: The Cruise II
Star Trek Online and Star Trek: The Cruise are offering you a chance to experience Star Trek like never before with Star Trek: The Cruise II -- and today's your last chance to do so. In January of 2018, you and a friend will stay in an ocean-view cabin (worth over $3,500) aboard the spectacular Norwegian Jade on a six-day journey to Honduras, Belize, and Mexico with some of your favorite Star Trek stars (airfare and other travel charges not included).
But that’s not all. The winner will also receive a prize pack, redeemable for the PC version of the game that grants every single ship currently available in Star Trek Online’s C-store. That’s over 150 ships you can use to fly the Final Frontier.
To enter, head to Star Trek: The Cruise II Giveaway, and follow the instructions. There are tons of ways to win.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
- By entering this PROMOTION, Entrants agree to abide by the following Conditions of Entry.
- The promotion closes at 11:59pm PT today, Friday, May 5, 2017.
- No purchase necessary.
- Rules subject to change.
- The winner will (i) stay in the cruise stateroom, which can accommodate up to two people, for Star Trek: The Cruise II (other travel fees, charges and accommodations, including without limitation, port charges, taxes and gratuities (approximately $235 per person), and airfare, will not be covered) and (ii) receive every STO ship in the C-Store (PC only).
- The prize cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash.
- The winner will be contacted through Twitter Direct Message, Facebook Direct Message, or email within four (4) days after the promotion has ended and will have seven (7) days to claim the prize. If the prize is not claimed by the claim date, Perfect World Entertainment will pick another winner.
- This PROMOTION is not open to employees of Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, or Star Trek: The Cruise, and their immediate families.
- The winner agrees that any photos or video taken of them while on the grand prize cruise may be used in promotional material by Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios and the Star Trek: The Cruise at no additional charge.
- Open to legal residents of any 1 of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia or the European Union who are at least 18 years old.
- Void where prohibited by law.
- Subject to full Official Rules.
- Odds of winning depend on # of eligible entries received.