Rainn Wilson Talks Directing 'The Escape Artist'

StarTrek.com: You spent a lot of time being hit or zapped or even suspended up in the air a couple of feet. When you were hanging there and called “Cut,” the crew could've just walked off for lunch. What was it like directing yourself under those circumstances?

Rainn Wilson: Thank God the crew did not rebel, and they didn't leave me suspended in the prison there. One of the tricky things is always acting and directing at the same time, because you have to call “Cut,” and then you have to run over to a little monitor and watch the last take and watch your performance and make sure it's fitting in with everyone else's performances. But you're also keeping an eye on everything else, like where the camera is, how tight the frame is, and you’re thinking, “Is everything happening in the right order? Are we telling the story that we need to tell?” It's incredibly challenging being on both sides of the camera, but boy, it sure is fun. Fortunately, like you said, I’d played Mudd a couple of times, so I really knew the character pretty well, and I kind of know how I wanted to play him.

StarTrek.com: Harry Judge is terrific as your Tellarite. How did you enjoy working with Harry, and is this Tellarite the same one -- Gorch -- he's been playing on Discovery?

Rainn Wilson: I think it's a different Tellarite. He's like their all-purpose go-to Tellarite guy. This is a different. It's kind of like the old Shakespearean theater companies. The costume fits him. “Who does the costume fit? Oh, it fits Harry Judge.” He's a terrific actor. He's theater-trained. He's done a ton of Shakespeare. He's done a ton of TV and film. He just embodied the character, brought it to life, did a fantastic job. I hope they can bring him, in whatever Tellarite form, back to Discovery.

StarTrek.com: We have no idea if you'll be back on Discovery as Mudd this season, but if you get that chance now or at some point later on, how would you like to see the character evolve?